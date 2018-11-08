LACUNA COIL Vocalist CRISTINA SCABBIA - "We've Been Lucky That We Started In a Period Where People Really Wanted To Fall In Love Not Only With The Music, But Also With The Band"

Metal Wani's Carl O'Rourke recently sat down with Lacuna Coil's own Cristina Scabbia. The two delved into many topics including the bands epic 1.19 show (now being released as a CD and DVD), their memoir documenting the last twenty years of the band, aptly titled Nothing Stands In Our Way , as well as encouraging fans to get excited for new music from Lacuna Coil, and much more.

On why this feels like the right time to release the bands memoir:

Cristina: "Twenty years as a goal, of just like being in a band, it's not a thing that a lot of bands can talk about. In the future it will be even more difficult because now, the new bands, the new artists sometimes are not lasting so long for different reasons. The market changed, the fans have no patience anymore to follow the career of a band. So we've been lucky that we started in a period where people really wanted to fall in love not only with the music but also with the band, with the members of the band. They wanted to know more about the band and follow the band around the world and the history of the band step by step. So we wanted to celebrate the fact that we are still here doing what we love with a huge support from our amazing fan base and we wanted something cool to celebrate this. So we thought about a book because we are constantly getting questions in interviews, 'How did you start? How did you guys meet? What did you do to get to this level as a band?'. We thought that it would have been cool for everyone who likes us as a band and for everyone who wants to know more about us to find out what really happened from day one. Even before day one!"

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Lacuna Coil’s debut. To celebrate this special year, they played an exceptional show on January 19th in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town. The unique, one-time event was filmed and recorded for The 119 Show - Live In London, which is scheduled for release on November 9th.

Today doesn’t just mark the first date on their current European tour, but also the release of the clip for “The House Of Shame (The 119 Show - Live In London)” which you can watch below:

Fans can look forward not only to a very special live performance that was accompanied by the UK circus group Incandescence, but also to a career spanning set including Lacuna Coil songs never played live before.

The band comments: “What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the 19th of January 2018 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people. The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience - all of this was beyond anything we’ve ever done before. This event was not just a show, it was a birthday party, an anniversary celebration and most importantly a huge THANK YOU to everyone who travelled side by side with us for the last twenty years. And now, with the release of The 119 Show - Live In London we can also share the magic with those fans who weren’t able to party with us in January."

Tracklisting:

"A Current Obsession"

"1.19"

"My Wings"

"End Of Time"

"Blood, Tears, Dust"

"Swamped"

"The Army Inside"

"Veins Of Glass"

"One Cold Day"

"The House Of Shame"

"When A Dead Man Walks"

"Tight Rope"

"Soul Into Hades"

"Hyperfast"

"I Like It"

"Heaven's A Lie"

"Senzafine"

"Closer"

"Comalies"

"Our Truth"

"Falling"

"Wide Awake"

"I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)"

"Enjoy The Silence"

"Nothing Stands In Our Way"

Tour dates below:

November

8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

9 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

10 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

11 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune

13 - Munich, Germany - Strom

14 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

15 - Milan, Italy - Santeria

Lacuna Coil have launched the here for their first-ever book, Nothing Stands In Our Way: The Official Illustrated History, available on November 28th via Rocket 88.

The full 20-year story of the Italian Gothfathers as told by the band in their own words. Illustrated throughout with rare and candid photographs, memorabilia and personal artefacts, here is the Lacuna Coil story in all its dark glory.

Founder members Andrea Ferro, Marco Coti Zelati, and Cristina Scabbia have recalled the birth, growth and full flowering of the band to tell twenty years of Lacuna Coil in Nothing Stands In Our Way. It is available in two editions, the Classic and the Signature set. Pre-order now to be sure of getting a copy, and for the chance to have a name printed in the book.

(Photo - Alessandro Olgiati)