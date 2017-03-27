LADY BEAST Sign With Cruz Del Sur Music

Pittsburgh, PA's Lady Beast have inked a deal with Italian heavy metal label Cruz Del Sur Music. Formed in 2010, Lady Beast previously released two full-lengths albums (simply titled I and II) and an EP (Metal Immortal) for French label Inferno Records.

Authors of aggressive and fast-paced heavy metal with traditional influences from the likes of Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, and Acid, Lady Beast combines killer twin guitars with the energetic presence of vocalist Deborah Levine. The band will soon enter the studio to record its Cruz Del Sur Music debut, Vicious Breed, which is targeted for a late 2017 release on CD, vinyl, and digital formats.

Lady Beast lineup:

Deborah Levine - vocals

Andy Ramage - lead guitar

Chris Tritschler - rhythm guitar

Greg Colaizzi - bass

Adam Ramage - drums

For further details, visit Lady Beast on Facebook.