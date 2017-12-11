LADY BEAST Streaming “Vicious Breed” Video

Pittsburgh heavy metal heroes Lady Beast have released the official video for the title track from recently released Cruz Del Sur Music album Vicious Breed. Those with a hankerin' for scorching U.S. heavy metal are strongly encouraged to check it out:

Stocked with soaring twin-guitar harmonies, headstrong vocals, pounding tempos and would-be classic metal anthems, Vicious Breed is Lady Beast's coming out party. With the support of Cruz Del Sur, it's only appropriate Lady Beast have their sights set on conquering the international metal scene. Preorders can be found at Cruz Del Sur.

Tracklisting:

“Seal The Hex”

“Lone Hunter”

“The Way”

“Always With Me”

“Get Out”

“Every Giant Shall Fall”

“Sky Graves”

“Vicious Breed”

“Every Giant Shall Fall” lyric video:

(Photo - Jake Reinhart)