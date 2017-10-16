LADY BEAST To Appear On Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown This Sunday

The Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episode airing October 22nd, will feature a performance from Pittsburgh's NWOBHM-inspired upstarts, Lady Beast.

Lady Beast has achieved global recognition for their hard hitting, DIY approach to traditional, NWOBHM inspired heavy metal, becoming torch bearers for the movement wherever they are heard. Known for their prowess on stage, Lady Beast was selected to appear on Parts Unknown based not only on their music, but also the overwhelming love bestowed on them by Pittsburgh’s metal scene. Fronted by bewitching performer Deb Levine and featuring the shredding twin guitar attack of Christopher ‘Twiz’ Trichler and Andy Ramage, the rhythm is held down by the punk inflected bass of Greg Colazzi and drummer Adam Ramage’s speed metal groove.

“We’re flying the flag for traditional heavy metal,” said Adam in the band’s March 2015 Pittsburgh City Paper cover story, and it is a point impossible to argue. Having played with acts like St. Vitus, Skeletonwitch, Deceased, and Manilla Road, Parts Unknown will show the world that Lady Beast have the chops to hold down the big stages and compete with the metal elite.

See Lady Beast on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Sunday, October 22nd at 9 PM on CNN.

Cruz Del Sur Music recently announced the November 17th release of Vicious Breed from Lady Beast. The album was produced by Jason Jouver. Karl Dahmer is credited with the album's cover art. A lyric video for album track "Every Giant Shall Fall" is available below.

Recorded at +/- Studios in Pittsburgh under the supervision of Jason Jouver, Vicious Breedis Lady Beast's most dynamic album to date. Sporting a wide variety of moods and flavors, the record features the speedy title track, downright heavy "Lone Hunter", the balladry of "Always With Me" and the straight-up rock of "Get Out of My Way." Guitarist Twiz states matter-of-factly: "I'm probably most proud of the songs on this than I am of other stuff I've written.

"I am very proud of the melodies and lyrical content on this album," adds Levine. "I have a bit of a formula when I start writing lyrics. The music and feel of the song obviously help the direction I turn, but also I like to have a skeleton of the same idea for each album. The song of an epic story, the hopeful song, the metal ripper, etc. Each is important as it builds the album as a whole. On Vicious Breed, we have our first ballad, on which it will be fun to slow it down and have people hear a different side of us."

Stocked with soaring twin-guitar harmonies, headstrong vocals, pounding tempos and would-be classic metal anthems, Vicious Breed is Lady Beast's coming out party. With the support of Cruz Del Sur, it's only appropriate Lady Beast have their sights set on conquering the international metal scene. Preorders can be found at Cruz Del Sur.

Tracklisting:

“Seal The Hex”

“Lone Hunter”

“The Way”

“Always With Me”

“Get Out”

“Every Giant Shall Fall”

“Sky Graves”

“Vicious Breed”

“Every Giant Shall Fall” lyric video:

(Photo - Jake Reinhart)