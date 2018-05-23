LAGO – New Track “A Broken Barrier” Streaming

Phoenix, AZ based death metal band Lago have released a new song called "A Broken Barrier". The track is off their new album Sea Of Duress which comes out on June 8th via Unique Leader. The album features eight monstrous slabs of atmospheric, blackened, old school influenced death metal brilliance and shows the critically acclaimed act further refining their already formidable song writing prowess while maintaining their monolithic, unearthly heaviness.

Bassist Garrett Thomas said of the tracks meaning, “This song is about interpersonal relationships and the potential harm that can be inflicted by outside parties. It addresses the reactionary process when dealing with a personal bond that has come into conflict; the choice to redeem, dismantle or discard.” and guitarist and vocalist Cole Jacobsen added, “This is probably the most straightforward song on the album. Our Tampa Bay death metal influence really bleeds out on this track.”

The eight track effort was recorded by Ryan Butler at Arcane Digital Recording in Chandler, AZ, mixed and mastered by Ken Sorceron (Abigail Williams), and features artwork by Nate Burns.

Vocalist and guitarist Cole Jacobsen said of the album, "Sea Of Duress is the next step for Lago in terms of how we're writing. Though the Tampa Bay death metal influences can still be heard, we have definitely stepped outside of our box so to speak. We love and appreciate the pioneer death metal acts, however, we have never approached our lyrics the way a lot of the others have. We tend to write about depression, isolation, and the fear of, and necessity of coping with tyranny. We currently live in a country entrenched in turmoil. I think a lot of that can be felt in this album. We're thrilled to be releasing this album on Unique Leader Records, and cannot wait for a broader audience to hear what we've created."

Tracklisting:

“Day Of Wrath”

“A Broken Barrier”

“Sepulcher”

“Dead Sun”

“Soiled Is The Crown”

“Haze”

“Effigy”

“Providence”

