LAGO – Sea Of Duress Album Details Revealed

Phoenix, AZ death metal group Lago have released details for their upcoming Unique Leader debut Sea of Duress which will see a June 8th street date through the label. The album shows the band continuing to refine their blackened, atmospheric brand of old school inspired death metal brilliance and makes clear why the band has been widely praised since their inception and have prompted the likes of Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder to say via Metal Injection, “Like innovators Morbid Angel, Lago do their evil thing with a lot of confidence and otherworldly style. It’s creative, organic, and atmospheric death metal wizardry that oozes with real feelings of arcane magic."

The eight track effort was recorded by Ryan Butler at Arcane Digital Recording in Chandler, AZ, mixed and mastered by Ken Sorceron (Abigail Williams), and features artwork by Nate Burns.

Vocalist and guitarist Cole Jacobsen said of the album, "Sea Of Duress is the next step for Lago in terms of how we're writing. Though the Tampa Bay death metal influences can still be heard, we have definitely stepped outside of our box so to speak. We love and appreciate the pioneer death metal acts, however, we have never approached our lyrics the way a lot of the others have. We tend to write about depression, isolation, and the fear of, and necessity of coping with tyranny. We currently live in a country entrenched in turmoil. I think a lot of that can be felt in this album. We're thrilled to be releasing this album on Unique Leader Records, and cannot wait for a broader audience to hear what we've created."

Tracklisting:

“Day Of Wrath”

“A Broken Barrier”

“Sepulcher”

“Dead Sun”

“Soiled Is The Crown”

“Haze”

“Effigy”

“Providence”

Preorders and new music coming from Lago in the coming weeks.