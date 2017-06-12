LAGO Signs With Unique Leader Records

Unique Leader Records has announced the signing of Phoenix, Arizona-based death metal quartet, Lago, for the release of the band's impending second LP.

Issues Lago of their new album which is currently under construction, "With this record, we are really trying to step outside of the box that we've created for ourselves. Our previous stuff is very heavily influenced by Morbid Angel and Emperor, and though those influences are still very heavy in our sound, we really want to make sure we just aren't going to put out the same record as our last one, Tyranny. A lot of the new stuff we're doing is exclusively two-part guitar. We wouldn't go and call this a prog record, but in terms of what's going on within the songs themselves I would say the guitar work is a lot busier. Lyrically, I think you can expect a lot of similarities. Our country is a crazy place right now with the political climate and a seemingly divided population. There's a lot of vile, and disgusting things happening, and I think that will reflect in the writing and really set the tone for the album."

Lago was founded in January 2010 and released their first EP, Marianas, on Pale Horse Records in November 2010. Following two subsequent demos, Lago fully erupted into the scene in 2014 with the release of their Tyranny debut LP through Battleground Records. The record showed the band delivering a ferocious brew of classic but modernized death metal, surrounded in a blackened fog, wholly bearing an oppressive atmosphere, and received acclaim from a wide array of respected media outlets and fans alike.

Following some personnel restructuring over the next year, Lago returned with a new lineup in 2016, immediately issuing a split 7" with Poland's Calm Hatchery, which saw co-release through Battleground Records and Selfmadegod Records. Lago's prior attributes on the succinct but flooring new release were magnified from their prior material, sounding more ferocious and technically-advanced than ever before.

Stand by for additional info on Lago's impending second album upon its completion in the months ahead.

Lago lineup:

Cole Jacobsen - guitars/vocals

Garrett Thomas - bass/vocals

Gus Barr - lead guitars

Neil Koch - drums