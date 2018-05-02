LAGO – “Soiled Is The Crown” Video Streaming

Phoenix, AZ based critically acclaimed death metal group Lago have premiered a Matti Way (From the North Films) directed music video for their song "Soiled Is The Crown". The track comes from their highly anticipated Unique Leader debut Sea Of Duress which will see a June 8th release date and sees the band further refining their blackened, menacing brand of old school influenced death metal.

Lago commented on the video, "This was our first experience making a video, so we were VERY apprehensive about the idea. We tend to have a mentality of ‘less is more’ in terms of our artistic direction, so the fear of doing something over the top and ridiculous was definitely there. This video is honestly the brain child of Matti Way. We had a really simple idea and he really took it and ran. We were thrilled with how it turned out. The textures, the graininess, the cuts and especially the lighting turned out incredible! This video really encompasses the tone of the whole album in our opinion." Matti Way added, "So what I wanted to do with the video was really bring out Lago's eerie and ominous musical vibes that are interwoven throughout Sea of Duress..."

Find preorders at this location.

The eight track effort was recorded by Ryan Butler at Arcane Digital Recording in Chandler, AZ, mixed and mastered by Ken Sorceron (Abigail Williams), and features artwork by Nate Burns.

Vocalist and guitarist Cole Jacobsen said of the album, "Sea Of Duress is the next step for Lago in terms of how we're writing. Though the Tampa Bay death metal influences can still be heard, we have definitely stepped outside of our box so to speak. We love and appreciate the pioneer death metal acts, however, we have never approached our lyrics the way a lot of the others have. We tend to write about depression, isolation, and the fear of, and necessity of coping with tyranny. We currently live in a country entrenched in turmoil. I think a lot of that can be felt in this album. We're thrilled to be releasing this album on Unique Leader Records, and cannot wait for a broader audience to hear what we've created."

Tracklisting:

“Day Of Wrath”

“A Broken Barrier”

“Sepulcher”

“Dead Sun”

“Soiled Is The Crown”

“Haze”

“Effigy”

“Providence”

"Soiled Is The Crown" video: