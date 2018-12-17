LAHMIA To Release Resilience Album In January

Melodic death metal band, Lahmia, will release their second album, Resilience, on January 18th via Scarlet Records.

Resilience is the ability of an individual to face and overcome a traumatic event and in fact the whole album is an ambitious concept that finds its origins in the crisis of values of the present day, an album aims to describe the newfound "second life" of the band after the difficult years that followed the debut Into The Abyss, one of the death metal revelations of 2012.

From a musical point of view, Resilience picks up were its predecessor left off and shifts the bar in every possible way, mixing the most aggressive guitar riffs with incredible melodies and top notch musicianship. Variety has always been the band’s trademark and this new album makes no exception.

Resilience was produced by Giuseppe Orlando at OuterSound Studios in Rome, Italy, mastered by Mika Jussila and features a 11-minute long epic suite that is definitely not common in the genre.

Cover artwork by Gustavo Sazes (Arch Enemy, Machine Head, Morbid Angel, Cynic).

Tracklisting:

"Elegy For A Dying Sun"

"Her Frantic Call"

"Divide Et Impera"

"The Frayed Lines Of Time"

"Void Of Humiliation"

"The Age Of Treason"

"Limitless"

"Existential Vastness"