LAIR OF THE MINOTAUR Finish New EP; Announce First Live Show In 5 Years

The brutalizing Lair Of The Minotaur trio rears its gnarled head once again in 2018; the band has just recorded a new EP and announced live plans for late summer.

Following an extensive hiatus sharpening their axes, the gods have called Lair Of The Minotaur back to battle. The classic "road dog" lineup of Steven Rathbone (guitar/vocals), Donald James Barraca (bass) and Chris Wozniak (drums) gathered to record a new EP on Memorial Day weekend.

The as-yet-unnamed EP will be released in conjunction Lair Of The Minotaur's performance at Scorched Tundra Fest 2018 in Chicago on Friday, August 31st. The Scorched Tundra Fest performance will be an exclusive date for 2018 and will also mark the band's first show in five years.

Watch for details on Lair Of The Minotaur's soon-to-be recorded carnage to flow forth in the coming weeks.