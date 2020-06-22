LAMB OF GOD Announce Online Events Following Release Of New Self-Titled Album; New Live Quarantine Video Streaming

Following the Friday release of their new self-titled album, Lamb Of God is connecting with fans through daily online activities today through Thursday, beginning with a “live quarantine video” today (watch below). The video features three songs recorded by the band live from quarantine.

Later today, guitarist Willie Adler will join Zia Records for a Facebook Live Q&A. Visit Facebook at 7 PM, EDT/4 PM, PDT to watch.

An Instagram Live and Reddit AMA with vocalist Randy Blythe are planned for later in the week.

Stay tuned for more activity announcements and details.

Lamb Of God marked the release of their eponymous album with a video for the album’s fourth single, “Gears”. In addition to the “Gears” video, lyric videos for five of the album’s tracks are also available. See all below.

The fact that the band’s eighth studio effort would warrant ‘self-titled’ status is a testament to the band’s pride and satisfaction with these songs and this period in their creativity.

A true collaboration between all members of the band, Lamb Of God’s eighth studio album is an amalgam of each individual’s contributions, blended to create a singular style. Guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler fuel the album with a mountain of riffs, taking what Lamb Of God are known for, and unbelievably, upping the ante to new levels. The rhythm section of John Campbell, looming large as a rhythmic shadow, and drummer Art Cruz, who makes his studio debut with Lamb Of God here on this record, underpin the proceedings with passion, sweat and expansive dynamics. Vocalist D. Randall Blythe is as angry, insightful, and informed as ever. Never one to shrink from facing the darker aspects of our nature head-on, Blythe delivers with no punches pulled, and as only he and Lamb Of God can in 2020.

Audiences got a taste of the first new Lamb Of God music in nearly five years with “Checkmate” back in February, followed by “Memento Mori” and the most recent single, “New Colossal Hate.” All four songs will appear on Lamb Of God, the follow-up to VII: Sturm und Drang (2015). The album was once again produced by collaborator Josh Wilbur (Gojira, Korn, Megadeth, Trivium), fueled by a mountain of riffs and looming rhythmic shadows. It is also the band’s first record with Cruz, who sat behind the kit with Lamb Of God in 2018 and became an official member the following year. In addition to Chuck Billy, the new album features a guest appearance from Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed). Blythe sounds more driven and insightful than ever on Lamb Of God, offering up the angriest and most comprehensive diatribes, addressing modern life in the current landscape, of his storied career thus far.

Lamb Of God tracklisting:

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream" (feat. Jamey Jasta)

"Routes" (feat. Chuck Billy)

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Gears" video:

"Reality Bath" lyric video:

"Resurrection Man" lyric video:

"Poison Dream" lyric video:

"Bloodshot Eyes" lyric video:

"On The Hook" lyric video:

“Routes” visualizer:

"New Colossal Hate" lyric video:

"Checkmate" video:

"Memento Mori" video:

Lamb Of God is:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums

(Photo - Travis Shinn)