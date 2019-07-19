LAMB OF GOD Announce Split From Drummer CHRIS ADLER; ART CRUZ Named Permanent Replacement

Lamb Of God has made the following announcement:

“Dear Lamb Of God fans,

“We returned last week from a great European festival run and our final tour with Slayer in North America. We are excited to keep the momentum going and dive into the next record.

“We’d like to officially welcome Art Cruz, who has been playing drums with us on tour for the last year, as the new drummer of Lamb Of God. Art will be joining us in the studio as we begin pre-production and recording of a new album.

“We’re very proud of everything this band has accomplished over the last two decades. We would like to thank Chris Adler for his contributions over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Adler had been with the band since its inception in 1999 and had missed the band’s recent shows recovering from injuries sustained in a 2017 motorcycle accident. Adler will return to the stage on October 19th at the Rock House in Moscow, Russia. He will be joining forces with Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza, Vio-lence / ex-Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel, and bassist James LoMenzo in a band called Hail.