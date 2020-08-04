LAMB OF GOD Announces Collaboration With Nightflyer Roastworks For Memento Mori Coffee

Lamb Of God has collaborated with Nightflyer Roastworks to create their first small batch single origin coffee, Memento Mori, grown in El Salvador and roasted in Charlotte, NC.

With a life on the road, members of Lamb Of God have found themselves frequenting coffee shops around the world and brewing from their own espresso machine on the tour bus. A longtime passion of guitarist Willie Adler, Memento Mori brings to fruition years of home roasting and blending in a true collaboration with friend Paul Waggoner, owner of Nightflyer Roastworks and guitarist for Between The Buried And Me.

For more information on Memento Mori, head here.

Lamb Of God is:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums