LAMB OF GOD Bassist JOHN CAMPBELL - "FAITH NO MORE's Bass Player BILLY GOULD, He's Got To Be One Of My Favourites Ever"

Speaking with Music Radar, Lamb Of God bassist John Campbell discussed the band's new covers album, Legion: XX, released under their former name, Burn The Priest. He also revealed some of his favourite bass players.

Campbell: "I look at bass players who blow my mind. I look up to them, although I’m not sure I can aspire to reach to some of those heights. There’s a local guy, Mike Bishop, who was one of the original GWAR bass players. Early on he was just this local Richmond guy and a phenomenal bass player who I looked up to. And Faith No More’s bass player Billy Gould, holy crap! He’s got to be one of my favourites ever. Those are bigger shoes than I could ever hope to fill."

Read the complete article here.

Lamb Of God recently released their full-length covers album as Burn The Priest, Legion: XX, via Epic Records. The album is a collection of songs reflecting the greatness of the classic punk, hardcore, crossover and noise artists that influenced them in their formative years, released in celebration of Burn The Priest's 20th anniversary.

The band have revealed a brand new, Heath Bradley-animated video for their Burn The Priest cover of the Ministry hit, "Jesus Built My Hotrod". Watch the video below.

Guitarist Mark Morton says about the track: "This was a benchmark song from the early 90s. We didn't even originally plan on doing it - producer Josh Wilbur and I learned it real quickly and put it together. It turned out to be one of our favorite songs of the album. It features a side of Randy that people aren't used to hearing. Nothing was planned, so it felt fun, and we just went for it."

In conjunction with the video premiere, Legion: XX is now available for a special discounted price via iTunes. Make sure to grab your digital copy of Legion: XX for just $7.99 here - but hurry - this sale price is only valid for one week.

Visit hlamb-of-god.com for dates and information on Lamb Of God's European tour with Slayer, beginning November 1st.