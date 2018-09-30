LAMB OF GOD Drummer CHRIS ADLER Launches Kintsugi Artist Management Company, Signs UK Band DYSCARNATE

Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler has launched Kintsugi Management, an artist management company with music industry executive Jason Lekberg. During an interview for the Unstoppable Recording Machine podcast, Adler revealed how the company got off the ground.

Adler: "I've been thinking about it for a while and just kind of waiting for the right band to come around. Our product manager and digital sales guy at Epic Records is a guy named Jason Lekberg, and we'd keep in touch once a month, and we'd send each a list of bands, like, 'Oh, have you heard this?' kind of thing, and then we'll kind of debate back and forth. I guess it was about a month ago, I was having one of those calls with him, and we both at the same time said, 'I don't really have a list this time; I just have one band.' And he's, like, 'It's crazy. Me too.' Well, the band that I was referring to was this band called Dyscarnate from the UK."

"We both know most of the potholes around the world, both in business and touring, and I really wanna help these guys because they are incredible and they're still friends. I see 'em playing to 12 people for a bag of chips, and it's like, man, that shit will burn you out so fast, and there's so much talent in this band that I want to kind of help ensure that they have the ability to have somebody else doing the fighting while they continue to be friends as long as possible and keep writing stuff."

Adler recently checked in with the following update:

Lamb Of God recently released their full-length covers album as Burn The Priest, Legion: XX, via Epic Records. The album is a collection of songs reflecting the greatness of the classic punk, hardcore, crossover and noise artists that influenced them in their formative years, released in celebration of Burn The Priest's upcoming 20th anniversary.

The band have revealed a brand new, Heath Bradley-animated video for their Burn The Priest cover of the Ministry hit, "Jesus Built My Hotrod". Watch the video below.

Guitarist Mark Morton says about the track: "This was a benchmark song from the early 90s. We didn't even originally plan on doing it - producer Josh Wilbur and I learned it real quickly and put it together. It turned out to be one of our favorite songs of the album. It features a side of Randy that people aren't used to hearing. Nothing was planned, so it felt fun, and we just went for it."

In conjunction with the video premiere, Legion: XX is now available for a special discounted price via iTunes. Make sure to grab your digital copy of Legion: XX for just $7.99 here - but hurry - this sale price is only valid for one week.

Visit hlamb-of-god.com for dates and information on Lamb Of God's European tour with Slayer, beginning November 1st.