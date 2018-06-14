LAMB OF GOD Drummer CHRIS ADLER Reflects On His Artwork And Dancing With The Devil Art Collection; Video

Today, June 14th, Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler unveils his fine art debut collection, Dancing With The Devil. Completed with art team SceneFour, the release is a pioneering effort in the new medium of crafting visual art through drum performance. See the collection and register for updates at this location.

Leading up to the release, Chris Adler and SceneFour have been releasing a variety of videos about creativity. In this video, Adler reflects on his artwork and art collection. From the visuals to the dark emotions revealed throughout the process.

Over the last 12 months, drummer Chris Adler has been underway with the creation of an art collection made from rhythm. Like a painter, using brushes with oils, Adler has crafted a collection of artwork utilizing drumsticks that light to build visuals for canvas. The result is a fine art collection that brings his unique sound to sight in abstract, vivid and powerful ways. Each piece represents a visual of complete songs Chris chose and performed in their entirety at the SceneFour facilities. These are creative exorcisms intended to motivate and empower.