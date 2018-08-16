LAMB OF GOD Drummer CHRIS ADLER's Dancing With The Devil Art Collection - Inside The Studio Video Streaming

Dancing With The Devil is the recently released debut art collection from Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler, completed with art team SceneFour.

This new video shows the creation process from inside the studio to the signing of the artwork. The collection's visuals are crafted from the new medium of rhythm-on-canvas, which is a unique artistic process that begins with Adler working with drumsticks that light, much like a painter uses brushes with oils. As artist, Adler constructed rhythms that would translate to canvas in remarkable ways for this collection. Then through an extensive second phase of creation, the images are brought into the Los Angeles studio of SceneFour. SceneFour and Chris Adler worked on the images to create this unique monochrome, metallic color color palette.

See the entire collection here.