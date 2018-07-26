LAMB OF GOD Drummer CHRIS ADLER To Miss North American Tour With SLAYER; Replacement Announced

Lamb Of God have announced that drummer Chris Adler will miss the band's upcoming North American dates with Slayer. The tour, also featuring Anthrax, Testament, and Napalm Death, launches tonight (July 26th) in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Says the band: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that Chris Adler will not be performing on our upcoming North American tour with Slayer. In his absence, we would like to welcome Art Cruz, who will be filling in at the recommendation of Chris. We expect to see Chris returning in the very near future. We will see you all on the road soon."

(Photo - Travis Shinn)