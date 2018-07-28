LAMB OF GOD - Fan-Filmed Video Of First Show With Drummer ART CRUZ Posted

Lamb Of God recently announced that drummer Chris Adler will miss the band's North American dates with Slayer. The tour, also featuring Anthrax, Testament, and Napalm Death, kicked off on July 26th in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Says the band: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that Chris Adler will not be performing on our upcoming North American tour with Slayer. In his absence, we would like to welcome Art Cruz, who will be filling in at the recommendation of Chris. We expect to see Chris returning in the very near future. We will see you all on the road soon."

Fan-filmed video from Cruz's first show with the band can be viewed below.