LAMB OF GOD Featured In Live Nation's New Video Series “Backstage With Crew Nation”

Live Nation has launched a new series on the Live From Home platform in conjunction with the Crew Nation Fund, called “Backstage With Crew Nation” - an authentic and uplifting giveback video series spotlighting relationships between touring artists and the backstage crews that help them make their concert dreams a reality.

Kicking off the series, we have metal band Lamb Of God’s Mark in conversation with their guitar tech, Jake Hobbs, discussing a range of topics including how their unique arcade meeting, their first gig together in India, and everything in between that lead to them working together on the road.

“Backstage With Crew Nation” will feature natural conversations over video call between artists and members of their crews, highlighting the voices that make up the resilient live music community.

The series will live on Live Nation’s Live From Home, an all-new virtual music hub keeping fans connected to their favorite artists featuring daily live streams, performances, new music and more.

The Crew Nation Fund was launched in April to help support touring and venue crews through this temporary intermission while COVID-19 puts concerts on pause. Live Nation has committed $10 million to the fund - contributing an initial $5 million, then matching the next $5 million in donations, dollar for dollar.