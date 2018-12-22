LAMB OF GOD - Four Camera Mix Of "Redneck" Live In San José Posted

Capital Chaos TV has posted a four camera mix of Lamb Of God performing their smash hit "Redneck" at SAP Center in San José, CA back on August 26th. Check the footage out below.

Mark Morton, the prolific guitarist of Lamb Of God, has announced a new project that sees him further explore his creative drive for writing and collaboration. Joining forces with WPP Records and Spinefarm Records on a worldwide basis, Morton will release a 10-track album under his own name and titled Anesthetic. It arrives on March 1st, but CD and vinyl pre-order and merch bundles are now available here.

Listen to the lead track "The Truth Is Dead," featuring his Lamb Of God bandmate Randy Blythe and Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, below.

The full tracklisting, complete with the list of guest artists is below. The album was made alongside a dream team of highly respected musicians from a multitude of musical worlds; some friends and some who would never be expected to collaborate with metal genre leaders Lamb Of God.

Starting as idea between Jake (leader of heavy rock band Oni and founder of WPP Records), producer Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Trivium, Oni, Gojira), and Morton, the project quickly gathered steam - with Mark at the creative center, Josh Wilbur co-writing, recording, mixing, and producing, and Jake Oni also co-writing and performing.

Morton had been writing some of this debut for years. "This album wasn't a concerted effort to start something outside Lamb Of God," he explains. "Music is always in my head, and until I write and record it, it's stuck there. But once I record it, it's out. It's a catharsis, more for my own sanity."

Singers on the album include Chester Bennington, Randy Blythe, Jacoby Shaddix, Myles Kennedy, Alissa White-Gluz, Mark Lanegan, Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Josh Todd, Mark Morales, and Naeemah Maddox. Musically, Morton performs all guitars, with Roy Mayorga, David Ellefson, Ray Luzier, Paulo Gregoletto and Alex Bent, Mike Inez, Jean-Paul Gaster, Steve Gorman, and Marc Paul rounding out the band.

Tracklisting:

"Cross Off" (feat. Chester Bennington)

"Sworn Apart" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Axis" (feat. Mark Lanegan)

"The Never" (feat. Chuck Billy, Jake Oni)

"Save Defiance" (feat. Myles Kennedy)

"Blur" (feat. Mark Morales)

"Back From The Dead" (feat. Josh Todd)

"Reveal" (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

"Imaginary Days"

"The Truth Is Dead" (feat. Randy Blythe, Alissa White-Gluz)

"The Truth Is Dead" lyric video: