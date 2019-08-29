LAMB OF GOD Frontman RANDY BLYTHE, Ex-KITTIE Guitarist FALLON BOWMAN To Appear On Upcoming PIGFACE Tour

Word has come down that Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe and former Kittie guitarist Fallon Bowman are among the guests joining industrial supergroup Pigface’s first tour in 14 years later this fall. Other guests and/or touring members include Pigface leader Martin Atkins (Killing Joke/Public Image Limited/Ministry), Bobdog Catlin (S.A. Slayer/Evil Mothers), En Esch (KMFDM), Charles Levi (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), Joel Gausten (The Undead/Electric Frankenstein), Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers) and more.

Pigface is an industrial music collective conceived during Ministry's 1989-1990 The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste tour by drummers Atkins and Bill Rieflin. Since its inception, Pigface has included over 300 musicians, including Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Ogre (Skinny Puppy), Michael Gira (Swans), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Paul Raven (Killing Joke), Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks), Andrew Weiss, Chris Haskett (Rollins Band) and more.

Full dates are below:

November

15 - Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

16 - Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom

17 - Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

18 - Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

19 - New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

20 - Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

21 - Columbus, OH – Skullys Music Diner

22 - Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

23 - New Orleans, LA – Southport Hall

24 - Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

26 - Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

27 - Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

28 - Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar

29 - Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

30 - Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall Chicago



