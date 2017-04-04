LAMB OF GOD Frontman RANDY BLYTHE Guests On Sixx Sense - "When I'm Not On The Road, I'm Working On Writing And Photography"

Nikki Sixx (Sixx:A.M., Mötley Crüe) recently welcomed Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe as a special guest on his syndicated radio show, Sixx Sense. Blythe opened up about his arrest in the Czech Republic a few years ago relating to the tragic accidental death of a fan, his subsequent imprisonment and acquittal, and his next book.

Lamb Of God recently announced that they will support headlining metal legends Slayer, along with fellow supporting death metal group Behemoth, on what is set to be this summer's most-anticipated heavy music tour. The six-week expedition will rage across North America beginning July 12th in Bemidji, MN, winding up in Phoenix, AZ on August 20th. Tickets are on sale now via slayer.net/tour.

In addition to these dates, Lamb Of God is announcing select headline one-off dates throughout the Slayer tour. Behemoth will provide direct support during these special performances. Stops include Grand Rapids, MI, Montreal, QC, St. Louis, MO and Salt Lake City, UT. See below for a full listing of confirmed shows and pick up tickets for the Lamb Of God headline dates starting this Friday, April 7 at 10am local time via here.

Lamb Of God tour dates:

July

12 - Sanford Center - Bemidji, MN

13 - Rock Fest 2017 - Cadott, WI (Slayer and Lamb Of God on this bill)

15 - Rock USA 2017, Ford Festival Park - Oshkosh, WI (Slayer, Lamb Of God on this bill)

16 - Chicago Open Air Festival, Toyota Park - Chicago, IL (Slayer, Lamb Of God, Behemoth on this bill)

17 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI (Lamb Of God headline, Behemoth support, no Slayer)

18 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH

20 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

21 - St. Augustine Amphitheater - St. Augustine, FL

23 - Electric Factory Outdoors - Philadelphia, PA

24 - M TELUS - Montreal, QC (Lamb Of God headline, Behemoth support, no Slayer)

25 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

27 - Theater at Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

28 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

30 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

31 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO (Lamb Of God headline, Behemoth support, no Slayer)

August

1 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS

2 - 1st Bank Center - Denver, CO

4 - The Joint/Hard Rock Hotel - Las Vegas, NV

5 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

8 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

9 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

11 - The Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR

12 - WaMu Theatre - Seattle, WA

14 - Encana Events Center - Dawson Creek, BC

15 - SMS Equipment Stadium - Fort McMurray, AB

17 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Missoula, MT

18 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT (Lamb Of God headline, Behemoth support, no Slayer)

19 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Comerica Theatre - Phoenix, AZ