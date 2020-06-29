LAMB OF GOD Frontman RANDY BLYTHE - "I Would Love To Play In The Czech Republic Again; I Have Nothing Against The Czech People"

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe took part in a Reddit AMA session on Juny 25th, and during the Q&A he was asked about the possibility of the band performing in the Czech Republic again. Blythe was arrested in June 2012 by Czech police for a 2010 incident in Prague, where a 19-year-old fan climbed up onto the stage and Blythe pushed him off into the crowd. The fan later died of injuries sustained in the fall. According to a verdict delivered by the Municipal Court in Prague on March 5, 2013, Blythe had thrown the fan off the stage and had moral responsibility for the his death, but he was not criminally liable.

Q: Hello, Randy. I come from the Czech Republic and obviously since the unfortunate accident in Prague yrs ago, LoG didn't come back to our country. Do you think the band will ever come back to play for Czech people or the experience led you to not ever play in our country again?

Blythe: "I would love to play in the Czech Republic again - I have NOTHING against the Czech people, and I was not mistreated there. Eventually I think we might play there again, but it will 100% have to be with the cooperation of the family of the young man who died, and I would want to give the money from the show to a charity they choose. If we played there, it would be a huge news story, and I do not wish to cause the young man's family anymore pain- they did no wrong, and were not cruel to me at all, in fact they showed me great kindness. But they have suffered enough, so it is out of respect to THEM we have not returned. I hope the Czech fans understand."

Check out the complete Q&A on Reddit here.

ARTE Concert has released video for Lamb Of God's full set at With Full Force XXVI, on June 30, 2019 at Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Omerta"

"Ruin"

"Walk With Me In Hell"

"Now You've Got Something To Die For"

"512"

"Engage The Fear Machine"

"Laid To Rest"

"Redneck"