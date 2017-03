LAMB OF GOD Frontman RANDY BLYTHE - “If I Had To Choose Two Metal Bands To Listen To For The Rest Of My Life, It Would Be SLAYER And BLACK SABBATH”

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe spoke to Rolling Stone about a number of topics, including the upcoming summer tour with Slayer and Behemoth. Read an excerpt below:

Rolling Stone: You've toured with Slayer before. What was it like going from being a fan of them to being a tourmate and friend?

Randy Blythe: “Growing up, I wasn't into metal. I only listened to a few metal bands. I don't really even know how I wound up being the singer of a metal band. I thought I was gonna be Virginia's answer to Johnny Rotten, or something. That's not how it worked out. But Slayer was one of the few metal bands that I really, really dug because they were so aggressive. I got Reign in Blood in high school, and I believe that that was the first album that I ever bought that had a Parental Advisory sticker on it – I actually got ID'ed for it, I think. But yeah, big Slayer fan, and from Reign In Blood, that was the first thing I was really exposed to, and then onto South Of Heaven and Seasons In The Abyss where they got a little bit slower and heavier, in my mind. I've just always been a Slayer fan. Them and Black Sabbath. Those are my two main metal bands. If I had to choose two metal bands to listen to for the rest of my life, it would be Slayer and Black Sabbath.”

Slayer. Lamb Of God. Behemoth. This is the cannot-miss tour of the summer. The six-week expedition will rage across North America beginning July 12th in Bemidji, MN, winding up in Phoenix, AZ on August 20th. Slayer and Lamb Of God will also play Wisconsin's Rock Fest 2017 (7/13) and Rock USA 2017 (7/15), and then meet up with Behemoth at the Chicago Open Air Festival on July 16th. A tour trailer video can be found below.

Says Slayer’s Kerry King: “As metal tours go, this is the one that your fellow metal heads will be bragging about if you miss it! Not very often I get to go on tour where we are all friends to start. That being said, the potential for greatness at these events is mind blowing. I look forward to being a part of it, and hanging with old friends- bands as well as fanatical fans! Let the festivities begin!!"

Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe states: "It's been a while since we've toured with the almighty Slayer, and even longer since we've hit the road with our friends in Behemoth - I can't wait! This tour is gonna be the feel-good event of the summer - the gigs are gonna be like the Haight-Ashbury during the Summer of Love in '67! Ok, so that's complete bullshit, it's gonna be absolutely nothing like that, so don't show up with flowers in your hair looking for free hugs or anything stupid like that. It will definitely be a good fucking time though (as long as your definition of a good time means brutal, caustic, and hideously loud music) - see ya there!"

Adam "Nergal" Darski' of Behemoth says: "It is with the utmost pride we are announcing the Slayer, Lamb Of God and Behemoth Summer tour! We are beyond excited to be joining this bill with these living legends and... our friends one more time! We are also stoked about coming back to North American shores for the last time before kicking off the next album cycle. Come and join this EXTREME metal feast with us!"

July

12 - Sanford Center - Bemidji, MN

13 - Rock Fest 2017 - Cadott, WI (Slayer and Lamb Of God on this bill)

15 - Rock USA 2017, Ford Festival Park - Oshkosh, WI (Slayer and Lamb Of God on this bll)

16 - Chicago Open Air Festival, Toyota Park - Chicago, IL (Slayer, Lamb Of God and Behemoth on this bill)

18 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH

20 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

21 - St. Augustine Amphitheater - St. Augustine, FL

23 - Electric Factory Outdoors - Philadelphia, PA

25 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

27 - Theater at Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

28 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

30 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

August

1 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS

2 - 1stBank Center - Denver, CO

4 - The Joint - Las Vegas, NV

5 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

9 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

11 - The Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR

12 - WaMu Theatre - Seattle, WA

14 - Encana Events Center - Dawson Creek, BC

15 - SMS Equipment Stadium - Fort McMurray, AB

17 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Missoula, MT

19 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Comerica Theater - Phoenix, AZ

