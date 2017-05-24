LAMB OF GOD Frontman RANDY BLYTHE Weighs In On Manchester Terrorist Attack - "At Times Like This, I Think The Only Thing A Normal Person Can Do Is Try To Be The Best, Most Moral Human They Can Be"

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe took to his official Instagram page here in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Manchester, England at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead, many of them children. Following is an excerpt followed by the actual post.

Blythe: "I am so sick of reading headlines like this. We as a race, THE HUMAN RACE, have to do better than this. A music concert is supposed to be a place where people gather to forget their problems for a few hours, not somewhere to roll the dice with your life.

At times like this, I think the only thing a normal person can do is try to be the best, most moral, human they can be - in our jaded era, I believe this is more necessary than ever. For instance, this evening after I read this headline, I ran into a very loose acquaintance at the grocery store & mentioned the news. This person joked, 'Maybe they did it because it was an Ariana Grande show.' I was too shocked to even say anything - I utterly fail to find the humor in the fact that at least 19 people are dead and many more injured, whatever you may think of someone's music.

I know nothing about Ariana Grande or any of her songs, but I can guarantee that people of many different races, religions, and beliefs were at that show for the same reason - to have a good time. Some of them won't go home tonight."



