LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Announces New Solo Album; "The Truth Is Dead" Single Featuring RANDY BLYTHE, ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Out Friday

Lamb Of God guitarist, Mark Morton, has announced that he will release a new solo album, Anesthetic, in 2019.

Says Mark: "I’ve been quietly working on a solo album for the last couple of years and I am stoked to announce that it will be released in 2019! I’m beyond proud of this project and so grateful for having had the opportunity to work with so many amazingly talented friends, new and old."

The first single, "The Truth Is Dead", features guest appearances from Lamb Of God singer Randy Blythe and Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz.

Mark continues: "The song is out everywhere tomorrow, Friday, December 14th, but you can hear it all day long today on SiriusXM Liquid Metal. I’m super stoked for everyone to check it out!"

Stay tuned for more details, coming soon.