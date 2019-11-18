LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Announces UK Acoustic Tour 2020

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton is "thrilled" to announce a very special acoustic tour of the UK.

Says Mark: "Joining me once again will be Mark Morales on vocals and guitarist extraordinaire, Joe Harvatt. We’ll be performing acoustic versions of many of the songs from Anesthetic and a few covers of some of our favorite tunes. We’ll also be debuting some new original material as well!"

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 20 at 10 AM at markmortonmusic.com.

Dates:

January

8 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

9 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

10 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

11 - Birmingham, UK - Academy 2

12 - London, UK - Underworld

Morton's new album is available here. The full tracklisting, complete with the list of guest artists is below.

The album was made alongside a dream team of highly respected musicians from a multitude of musical worlds; some friends and some who would never be expected to collaborate with metal genre leaders Lamb Of God.

Singers on the album include Chester Bennington, Randy Blythe, Jacoby Shaddix, Myles Kennedy, Alissa White-Gluz, Mark Lanegan, Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Josh Todd, Mark Morales, and Naeemah Maddox. Musically, Morton performs all guitars, with Roy Mayorga, David Ellefson, Ray Luzier, Paulo Gregoletto and Alex Bent, Mike Inez, Jean-Paul Gaster, Steve Gorman, and Marc Paul rounding out the band.

Tracklisting:

"Cross Off" (feat. Chester Bennington)

"Sworn Apart" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Axis" (feat. Mark Lanegan)

"The Never" (feat. Chuck Billy, Jake Oni)

"Save Defiance" (feat. Myles Kennedy)

"Blur" (feat. Mark Morales)

"Back From The Dead" (feat. Josh Todd)

"Reveal" (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

"Imaginary Days"

"The Truth Is Dead" (feat. Randy Blythe, Alissa White-Gluz)

"Cross Off" (feat. Chester Bennington) video:

"Save Defiance" (feat. Myles Kennedy):

"The Truth Is Dead" lyric video: