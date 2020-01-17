LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Debuts Music Video For "All I Had To Lose" Feat. MARK MORALES; Ether EP Out Now

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has released a video for "All I Had To Lose" featuring Mark Morales (Sons Of Texas), the first single from his Ether EP, out today via Rise Records. Watch the clip below.

Morton's second solo offering is primarily acoustic and consists of three original tracks and two covers. Morton cites “All I Had To Lose,” released last week as a single, as “one of the most personal songs I have ever written.”

As with Morton’s solo debut, Anesthetic, released earlier this year, the guitarist enlisted the talents of various musicians and vocalists to bring his songs to life. Ether features appearances by Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch), John Carbone (Moon Tooth) and Mark Morales (Sons of Texas), who is also a member of Morton’s live band. The EP is made up of three original songs and two covers that once again showcase Morton’s diversity as a musician. Ether was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Gojira, Trivium).

Tracklisting:

“All I Had To Lose” (feat. Mark Morales)

“The Fight” (feat. John Carbone)

“She Talks To Angels” (feat. Lzzy Hale)

“Love My Enemy” (feat. Howard Jones)

“Black” (feat. Mark Morales)

“All I Had To Lose” video:

(Photo - Andy Norman)