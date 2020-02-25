LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Discusses Band's New Single "Checkmate" - "It Sounds Very Fresh, Very Modern"; Video Trailer
Lamb Of God recently released a music video for their new single, "Checkmate", from the band's first release in five years and the first to feature new drummer Art Cruz. The self-titled Lamb Of God is due out May 8 via Epic Records in North America, and via Nuclear Blast in Europe.
In this new video trailer, guitarist Mark Morton discusses "Checkmate":
“‘Checkmate’ brings together all the components of the Lamb Of God sound that we’ve been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band,” says guitarist Mark Morton. “Re-energized and reignited, this is Lamb Of God 2020. We’ve never been more excited.”
The fact that the band’s eighth studio effort would warrant ‘self-titled’ status is a testament to the band’s pride and satisfaction with these songs and this period in their creativity.
“Putting only our name on it is a statement,” Randy Blythe says. “This is Lamb Of God. Here and now.”
A true collaboration between all members of the band, Lamb Of God’s eighth studio album is an amalgam of each individual’s contributions, blended to create a singular style. Guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler fuel the album with a mountain of riffs, taking what Lamb Of God are known for, and unbelievably, upping the ante to new levels. The rhythm section of John Campbell, looming large as a rhythmic shadow, and drummer Art Cruz, who makes his studio debut with Lamb Of God here on this record, underpin the proceedings with passion, sweat and expansive dynamics. Vocalist D. Randall Blythe is as angry, insightful, and informed as ever. Never one to shrink from facing the darker aspects of our nature head-on, Blythe delivers with no punches pulled, and as only he and Lamb Of God can in 2020.
In celebration of the release of “Checkmate” and the announce of the new album, Lamb Of God will appear at a special show at the House of Vans in Chicago on February 14. The event is free and fans can RSVP beginning at 12 noon, CST today at HouseOfVans.com The event will include a photography exhibit featuring photos from D. Randall Blythe that will be included in the new Lamb Of God album artwork. Harm's Way will open the show.
In the midst of writing the ten songs that appear on Lamb Of God, the group hit pause on the works-in-progress to man the stage as main support Slayer’s “The Final Campaign.” After months of playing their best-known songs nightly, Lamb Of God returned to the new tracks and began to work with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth, Gojira, Trivium). Special guests Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Chuck Billy (Testament) also make appearances on Lamb Of God.
Lamb Of God pre-orders are available here.
Tracklisting:
"Memento Mori"
"Checkmate"
"Gears"
"Reality Bath"
"New Colossal Hate"
"Resurrection Man"
"Poison Dream"
"Routes"
"Bloodshot Eyes"
"On The Hook"
Lamb Of God and Kreator will bring a State Of Unrest across the continent in March and April. Support from the Dallas, TX wrecking crew Power Trip.
Tour dates:
March
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
30 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria
31 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box
April
2 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
8 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
17 - Paris, France - L’Olympia
18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
19 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
22 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
25 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
Megadeth and Lamb Of God will be joining forces on a co-headline tour across North America this year. And to add to the firepower of this already formidable tour, Trivium and In Flames are joining, making this THE must-see heavy music package of the year.
June
12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
23 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
24 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park
26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
28 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
July
1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
2 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
5 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC PAVILION
8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
12 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*
16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
30 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August
1 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
October
2 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
7 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena
9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
14 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
21 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
23 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena
24 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
27 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
28 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
30 - St. Paul, MN - Armory
31 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
November
2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center
10 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
13 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
Lamb Of God lineup:
D. Randall Blythe - Vocals
Mark Morton - Guitar
Willie Adler - Guitar
John Campbell - Bass
Art Cruz - Drums
(Band photo - Travis Shinn)