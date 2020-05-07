LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Discusses "New Colossal Hate" Track In New Album Trailer; Video

Lamb Of God have released a new video trailer for their June 19 self-titled release on Epic Records. In the clip, guitarist Mark Morton discusses the single "New Colossal Hate". Watch below:

"New Colossal Hate", as well as the singles “Memento Mori” and “Checkmate”, are set to appear on the band’s eighth studio album, which was produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (Gojira, Korn, Megadeth, Trivium). Lamb Of God will be the band’s first record with drummer Art Cruz, who sat behind the kit with Lamb Of God in 2018 and became an official member the following year.

The new album features guest appearances from Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Chuck Billy (Testament). Blythe sounds more driven and insightful than ever on Lamb Of God, offering up the angriest and most comprehensive diatribes, addressing modern life in the current landscape, of his storied career thus far.

Lamb Of God pre-orders are available at this location.