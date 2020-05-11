LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Launches "The Fight" Playthrough Video

Mark Morton of Lamb Of God stopped by Guitar World Studios to perform an acoustic version of "The Fight", from his solo album Ether (Rise Records). Watch below:

As with Morton’s solo debut, Anesthetic, the guitarist enlisted the talents of various musicians and vocalists to bring his songs to life. Ether features appearances by Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch), John Carbone (Moon Tooth) and Mark Morales (Sons of Texas), who is also a member of Morton’s live band. The EP is made up of three original songs and two covers that once again showcase Morton’s diversity as a musician. Ether was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Gojira, Trivium).

Tracklisting:

“All I Had To Lose” (feat. Mark Morales)

“The Fight” (feat. John Carbone)

“She Talks To Angels” (feat. Lzzy Hale)

“Love My Enemy” (feat. Howard Jones)

“Black” (feat. Mark Morales)

“Black” video:

“All I Had To Lose” video:

"All I Had To Lose" playthrough video: