LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Releases "Save Defiance" Single Featuring MYLES KENNEDY; Audio Streaming

Mark Morton, the prolific guitarist of Lamb Of God, has released the song "Save Defiance". The track features vocalist Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge and Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators fame, with Alice In Chains' Mike Inez on bass and Korn's Ray Luzier on drums. Listen below.

"Myles was our first and only choice for 'Save Defiance'," Morton says. "He's such a tremendous talent and a remarkably down-to-earth and humble dude. Even before the instrumental pre-production demo was finished, we knew we were going to ask Myles to sing on it. We felt like it was a perfect fit for his voice. He dug the track and made it his own. I'm grateful to have had the chance to work with him."

"Having the opportunity to work with Mark was a really cool experience," Kennedy says. "I'd been a fan of his work with Lamb Of God for a long time so I was honoured when he asked if I wanted to sing on his record. Mark did a great job creating a track that would be inspiring for me to sing over. The first time I heard the music, a melody and lyric popped into my head. The creative process felt pretty effortless. I am really happy with how the song turned out overall."

Morton will embark on a co-headline tour with Light The Torch this spring. Moon Tooth will also appear. The live configuration of Morton’s band will include Mark Morales (Sons Of Texas) on lead vocals, Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves, God Forbid) on guitar, Nick Villarreal (Sons Of Texas) on bass, and Art Cruz (Prong, Winds Of Plague) on drums, plus additional special guest appearances along the way. Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet Packages are available now, here.

Dates:

March

13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

15 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

16 - Montreal, QC - L’Astral

18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

19 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

21 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

25 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

Joining forces with WPP Records and Spinefarm Records on a worldwide basis, Morton will release the 10-track album that sees him further explore his creative drive for writing and collaboration. It arrives on March 1st, but CD and vinyl pre-order and merch bundles are now available here.

The full tracklisting, complete with the list of guest artists is below. The album was made alongside a dream team of highly respected musicians from a multitude of musical worlds; some friends and some who would never be expected to collaborate with metal genre leaders Lamb Of God.

Morton had been writing some of this debut for years. "This album wasn't a concerted effort to start something outside Lamb Of God," he explains. "Music is always in my head, and until I write and record it, it's stuck there. But once I record it, it's out. It's a catharsis, more for my own sanity."

Singers on the album include Chester Bennington, Randy Blythe, Jacoby Shaddix, Myles Kennedy, Alissa White-Gluz, Mark Lanegan, Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Josh Todd, Mark Morales, and Naeemah Maddox. Musically, Morton performs all guitars, with Roy Mayorga, David Ellefson, Ray Luzier, Paulo Gregoletto and Alex Bent, Mike Inez, Jean-Paul Gaster, Steve Gorman, and Marc Paul rounding out the band.

Tracklisting:

"Cross Off" (feat. Chester Bennington)

"Sworn Apart" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Axis" (feat. Mark Lanegan)

"The Never" (feat. Chuck Billy, Jake Oni)

"Save Defiance" (feat. Myles Kennedy)

"Blur" (feat. Mark Morales)

"Back From The Dead" (feat. Josh Todd)

"Reveal" (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

"Imaginary Days"

"The Truth Is Dead" (feat. Randy Blythe, Alissa White-Gluz)

"Cross Off":

"The Truth Is Dead" lyric video: