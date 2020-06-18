LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Talks Meanings Behind The Songs On New Album (Video)

In the teaser clip below, Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton talks about the meanings behind some of the songs on the band's new self-titled album, which will be released on June 19th.

The new album features guest appearances from Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Chuck Billy (Testament). Blythe sounds more driven and insightful than ever on Lamb Of God, offering up the angriest and most comprehensive diatribes, addressing modern life in the current landscape, of his storied career thus far.

Lamb Of God pre-orders are available at this location.