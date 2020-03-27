LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Talks New Single "Memento Mori" - "It's Kind Of Haunting"

Lamb Of God has released the video for “Memento Mori”, the opening track of their forthcoming self-titled album, due May 8 via Epic Records.

In the clip below, guitarist Mark Morton discusses the song, saying, "It's very dramatic... I had that piece of music laying around for a long time."

The music video for “Memento Mori” follows fast on the heels of “Checkmate,” the first new music from Lamb Of God in roughly five years. Both songs are set to appear on the band’s eighth studio album, which was produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (Gojira, Korn, Megadeth, Trivium).

Lamb Of God will be the band’s first record with drummer Art Cruz, who sat behind the kit with Lamb Of God in 2018 and became an official member the following year.

Lamb Of God pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream"

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Checkmate" video: