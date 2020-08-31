LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON To Guest On Raise Your Horns With LZZY HALE Of HALESTORM This Friday

"I’m so stoked to announce this Friday’s Raise Your Horns guest, Mark Duane Morton," says Lzzy Hale. "Direct link, set your reminders." Catch all the Halestorm meets Lamb Of God action on September 4th beginning at 1pm Pacific, 3pm Central, and 4pm Eastern via Rolling Live Studios.

Earlier this summer, Lamb Of God marked the release of their eponymous album with a video for the single “Gears”, which can be seen below.

The fact that the band’s eighth studio effort would warrant ‘self-titled’ status is a testament to the band’s pride and satisfaction with these songs and this period in their creativity.

A true collaboration between all members of the band, Lamb Of God’s eighth studio album is an amalgam of each individual’s contributions, blended to create a singular style. Guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler fuel the album with a mountain of riffs, taking what Lamb Of God are known for, and unbelievably, upping the ante to new levels. The rhythm section of John Campbell, looming large as a rhythmic shadow, and drummer Art Cruz, who makes his studio debut with Lamb Of God here on this record, underpin the proceedings with passion, sweat and expansive dynamics. Vocalist D. Randall Blythe is as angry, insightful, and informed as ever. Never one to shrink from facing the darker aspects of our nature head-on, Blythe delivers with no punches pulled, and as only he and Lamb Of God can in 2020.

The album was once again produced by collaborator Josh Wilbur (Gojira, Korn, Megadeth, Trivium), fueled by a mountain of riffs and looming rhythmic shadows. It is also the band’s first record with Cruz, who sat behind the kit with Lamb Of God in 2018 and became an official member the following year. In addition to Chuck Billy (Testament), the new album features a guest appearance from Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed). Blythe sounds more driven and insightful than ever on Lamb Of God, offering up the angriest and most comprehensive diatribes, addressing modern life in the current landscape, of his storied career thus far.

Lamb Of God tracklisting:

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream" (feat. Jamey Jasta)

"Routes" (feat. Chuck Billy)

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Gears" video:

"Reality Bath" lyric video: