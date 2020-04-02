LAMB OF GOD Guitarist On New Album Artwork - "It Kind Of References The Almost Post-Apocalyptic Idea Of Time Running Out"; Video

Lamb Of God will release their new self-titled album on May 8 via Epic Records. In this new trailer, guitarist Mark Morton discusses the album artwork:

The band’s eighth studio album was produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (Gojira, Korn, Megadeth, Trivium). Lamb of God will be the band’s first record with Cruz, who sat behind the kit with Lamb Of God in 2018 and became an official member the following year.

Lamb Of God pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream"

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

“Memento Mori” video:

"Checkmate" video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)