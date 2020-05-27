LAMB OF GOD, KREATOR, POWER TRIP On State Of Unrest European Tour - "The Most Realistic Option For Rescheduling The Tour Will Be In 2021"

Lamb Of God, Kreator and Power Trip have issued the following joint statement in regards to the recently postponed State Of Unrest European Tour:

"Lamb Of God, Kreator and Power Trip have been working with agents and promoters to reschedule the State Of Unrest Tour, previously scheduled for March/April 2020 in Europe and the UK. In the face of an uncertain immediate future, the most realistic option for rescheduling the tour will be in 2021.

"Our plan is to share an updated routing for the tour as soon as possible. Please hold on to your tickets for previous dates as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows in 2021. You can also contact your point of purchase for more info on rescheduled dates or refunds.

"We wish everyone health, safety and happiness and we very much look forward to returning to the stage in Europe next year.

"Thank you, Lamb Of God, Kreator & Power Trip."