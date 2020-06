ARTE Concert has released video for Lamb Of God's full set at With Full Force XXVI, on June 30, 2019 at Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Omerta"

"Ruin"

"Walk With Me In Hell"

"Now You've Got Something To Die For"

"512"

"Engage The Fear Machine"

"Laid To Rest"

"Redneck"