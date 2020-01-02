LAMB OF GOD Post Video Teasing New Material In 2020
January 2, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Lamb Of God capped off 2019 with a teaser video for the fans, entitled 2020, pointing to the release of new material in the new year. Check it out below.
Lamb Of God and German thrash pioneers Kreator will bring a State Of Unrest across the continent in March and April. Support from the Dallas, TX wrecking crew Power Trip.
Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God): "It’s always a blast when you tour with someone for the first time, so we’re looking forward to hitting the road with Keator, as well as getting some more hang time with our maniac pals in Power Trip. See ya in March and April!"
Mille Petrozza (Kreator): "Hordes of Europe! It is my pleasure to introduce the State Of Unrest tour; for too long European and American metal has been divided and now it is time for unity! We are excited to be playing our only European shows of 2020 with the mighty Lamb Of God and support from one of my favourite new thrash bands, Power Trip. It’s going to be a wild night of metal celebration – DO NOT MISS OUT!"
Tour dates are as follows:
March
27 – Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
28 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
30 – Oulu, Finland - Teatria
31 – Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box
April
2 – Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
3 – Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
4 – Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
5 – Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
7 – Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
8 – Munich, Germany - Zenith
9 – Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 – Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
14 – Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
15 – Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
17 – Paris, France - L’Olympia
18 – Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
19 – Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
21 – Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
22 – Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
23 – Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
24 – Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
25 – London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton