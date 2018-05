LAMB OF GOD Premier Music Video For BURN THE PRIEST Cover Of BIG BLACK’s “Kerosene”

Lamb Of God will release their covers album as Burn The Priest, Legion: XX, tomorrow (Friday, May 18th) via Nuclear Blast in celebration of Burn The Priest’s upcoming 20th anniversary. Legion: XX is a collection of songs reflecting the greatness of the classic punk, hardcore, crossover and noise artists that influenced them in their formative years, executed with the band’s signature modern sound.

Watch a music video for the cover of Big Black’s “Kerosene” below:

Pre-orders and merch bundles are available here. Pre-order Legion: XX digitally to receive "Kerosene", "Inherit The Earth" and "I Against I" instantly.

Lamb Of God may be one of the biggest bands in modern metal, but they will never forget where they came from. Mark Morton (guitar), John Campbell (bass), and Chris Adler (drums) formed the first incarnation of the band, Burn The Priest, in the winter of 1994 after meeting four years earlier as students at Virginia Commonwealth University. Less than a year later, in the summer of 1995, they met vocalist Randy Blythe before adding Chris Adler’s brother, Willie Adler (guitar), prior to transitioning to Lamb Of God - and the rest is global metal history.

The tracks on Legion: XX are performed with the unmistakable precision that has kept Lamb Of God vital for two decades, but ultimately harks back to the raw, punk-driven sound first explored by four unsuspecting college students and a line cook-turned-vocalist in their beginnings as heavy music giants.

Tracklisting:

"Inherit The Earth" (originally performed by The Accused)

"Honey Bucket" (originally performed by Melvins)

"Kerosene" (originally performed by Big Black)

"Kill Yourself" (originally performed by S.O.D.)

"I Against I" (originally performed by Bad Brains)

"Axis Rot" (originally performed by Sliang Laos)

"Jesus Built My Hotrod" (originally performed by Ministry)

"One Voice" (originally performed by Agnostic Front)

"Dine Alone" (originally performed by Quicksand)

"We Gotta Know" (originally performed by Cro-Mags)

“I Against I”:

"Inherit The Earth" video:

Catch Lamb Of God on Slayer's Final World Tour. Their complete live itinerary can be found here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)