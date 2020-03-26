LAMB OF GOD Premiere Full Set On Knotfest.com

Lamb Of God will premiere the full set from their 2019 performance at Resurrection Festival in Spain this Friday, March 27 at 3 p.m. EDT/12 noon PDT on Knotfest.com. Guitarist Mark Morton will also join fans online to chat for a bit during the premiere.

Lamb Of God’s co-headline European tour with Kreator was scheduled to commence Friday, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamb Of God’s latest, self-titled album is due for release May 8 via Epic. Pre-order your copy now by clicking here.

Watch the videos for the first two singles from the album, “Checkmate” and “Memento Mori”:

Tracklisting:

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream"

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

(Photo by Javier Bragado)