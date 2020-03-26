LAMB OF GOD Premiere Full Set On Knotfest.com
March 26, 2020, 27 minutes ago
Lamb Of God will premiere the full set from their 2019 performance at Resurrection Festival in Spain this Friday, March 27 at 3 p.m. EDT/12 noon PDT on Knotfest.com. Guitarist Mark Morton will also join fans online to chat for a bit during the premiere.
Lamb Of God’s co-headline European tour with Kreator was scheduled to commence Friday, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamb Of God’s latest, self-titled album is due for release May 8 via Epic. Pre-order your copy now by clicking here.
Watch the videos for the first two singles from the album, “Checkmate” and “Memento Mori”:
Tracklisting:
"Memento Mori"
"Checkmate"
"Gears"
"Reality Bath"
"New Colossal Hate"
"Resurrection Man"
"Poison Dream"
"Routes"
"Bloodshot Eyes"
"On The Hook"
(Photo by Javier Bragado)