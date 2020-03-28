LAMB OF GOD - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Resurrection Fest 2019 Set Available

Lamb Of God have released footage of their full set from their 2019 performance at Resurrection Fest via Knotfest.com. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Omerta"

"Ruin"

"Walk With Me in Hell"

"Now You've Got Something to Die For"

"Set to Fail"

"512"

"Engage the Fear Machine"

"Blacken the Cursed Sun"

"Hourglass"

"Descending"

"Still Echoes"

Encore:

"Laid to Rest"

"Redneck"

Lamb Of God's new self-titled album will be the band’s first record with drummer Art Cruz, who sat behind the kit with Lamb Of God in 2018 and became an official member the following year.

Lamb Of God pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream"

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Checkmate" video: