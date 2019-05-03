LAMB OF GOD Releases Ashes Of The Wake - 15th Anniversary Edition; "Another Nail For Your Coffin" Lyric Video Posted

To commemorate the 15th anniversary of Lamb Of God's classic debut album, Ashes Of The Wake, the landmark album is reborn as the new Ashes Of The Wake - 15th Anniversary Edition - a special double-vinyl re-release of the album that catapulted the band to iconic status. The two LP set - which includes four exclusive tracks, including the B-Side "Another Nail For Your Coffin", and three previously unreleased demos - is available today in both vinyl and digital formats. Order here.

In celebration of today's release of Ashes Of The Wake - 15th Anniversary Edition, Lamb Of God have revealed a lyric video for the special B-Side "Another Nail For Your Coffin".

Guitarist Mark Morton: "As a musician, the timeline of Ashes of the Wake was very intimidating for me. With that first Burn the Priest album, we wrote the songs over four or five years. Then between that and 'New American Gospel,' we had a solid two years; we were still working our day jobs and playing shows up and down the East Coast. Then another two years between 'Gospel' and 'As the Palaces Burn.' But right after 'Palaces' dropped, we got signed to Epic, so we had to go right back into writing mode. Not only did we now have the pressure of being on a major label, but we had just recorded what we thought was a really killer album, and then we had to do it all over again. But the stakes were way higher."

Each double-vinyl includes a download card, and is manufactured on limited Green Smoke vinyl for the Lamb Of God store only. Additional retailers will carry standard black vinyl. A digital version is also available on all DSP's. Order Ashes Of The Wake - 15th Anniversary Edition here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Laid To Rest"

"Hourglass"

"Now You've Got Something To Die For"

"The Faded Line"

Side B

"Omerta"

"Blood Of The Scribe"

"One Gun"

"Break You"

Side C

"What I've Become"

"Ashes Of The Wake"

"Remorse Is For The Dead"

Side D

"Another Nail For Your Coffin"

"Laid To Rest" (pre-production demo)

"Ashes Of The Wake" (pre-production demo)

"Remorse For The Dead" (pre-production demo)

Guitarist Mark Morton states, "This year, Lamb Of God will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the release of our third studio album, Ashes Of The Wake. As I recall that moment in time, it was a pivotal point for our band. We were transitioning from the relative comfort of an underground scene that we felt confident and natural in, to a much higher profile with higher stakes and more critical eyes upon us. It was our first release on a major label and our first to be aggressively marketed through mainstream channels. I remember feeling a mixture of pressure and confidence, along with a pervasive uncertainly as to whether our brand of bottled insanity would translate to a larger audience. Ultimately, I think our biggest strength in that situation was that we never let pressure, expectation or the potential for failure effect our creative process. We stepped up our collective focus and concentration to rise to the occasion, but we stuck together and stayed true to our identity, artistically and otherwise. That tunnel vision approach to our creative process is part of our DNA as a band. I believe it's a large part of what keeps us honest and motivated to this day.

"For Ashes Of The Wake to be remembered and celebrated 15 years later is a true honor. I think I can speak for all of us when I say that it is incredibly special to know that these songs have touched people's lives in a positive way and that they are still relevant so many years later. Thanks to all of our fans for an incredible ride so far... and cheers to the years to come!"

Lamb Of God are currently supporting headlining legends Slayer on the Leg 5: North America portion of their final world tour. The tour will culminate at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on May 25. Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse will support Slayer on all Leg 5: North America dates.

Tickets, Lamb Of God VIP Side Stage and VIP Merch upgrade packages are available here.

Lamb Of God is also scheduled to perform at Domination Mexico Festival in Mexico City on May 4 and Sonic Temple Festival, taking place at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, OH on May 18. The band will begin a run of European festivals and headline dates on June 13. Dates and info here.