LAMB OF GOD's New Self-Titled Album Out In May; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed
February 5, 2020, 2 hours ago
Lamb Of God will release their new, self-title album on May 8. The follow-up to VII: Sturm und Drang (2015) will be available in North America via Epic Records, and in Europe via Nuclear Blast. The artwork and tracklisting can be found below.
Tracklisting:
"Memento Mori"
"Checkmate"
"Gears"
"Reality Bath"
"New Colossal Hate"
"Resurrection Man"
"Poison Dream"
"Routes"
"Bloodshot Eyes"
"On The Hook"
The first single, "Checkmate", will be available tomorrow, Thursday, February 6. Check out a teaser video below, as well as the song lyrics.
Lamb Of God and Kreator will bring a State Of Unrest across the continent in March and April. Support from the Dallas, TX wrecking crew Power Trip.
Tour dates are as follows:
March
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
30 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria
31 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box
April
2 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
8 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
17 - Paris, France - L’Olympia
18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
19 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
22 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
25 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton