LAMB OF GOD's New Self-Titled Album Out In May; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Lamb Of God will release their new, self-title album on May 8. The follow-up to VII: Sturm und Drang (2015) will be available in North America via Epic Records, and in Europe via Nuclear Blast. The artwork and tracklisting can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream"

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

The first single, "Checkmate", will be available tomorrow, Thursday, February 6. Check out a teaser video below, as well as the song lyrics.

Lamb Of God and Kreator will bring a State Of Unrest across the continent in March and April. Support from the Dallas, TX wrecking crew Power Trip.

Tour dates are as follows:

March

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

30 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria

31 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

April

2 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

8 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

17 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

19 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

22 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

25 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton