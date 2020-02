LAMB OF GOD To Release "Checkmate" Single This Week; Teaser Video Streaming

Lamb Of God are expected to release their new single, "Checkmate", this Thursday, February 6. Check out a teaser video below, as well as the song lyrics.

Lamb Of God and Kreator will bring a State Of Unrest across the continent in March and April. Support from the Dallas, TX wrecking crew Power Trip.

Tour dates are as follows:

March

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

30 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria

31 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

April

2 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

8 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

17 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

19 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

22 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

25 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton