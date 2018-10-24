LAMB OF GOD’s CHRIS ADLER Asked METALLICA’s LARS ULRICH For Advice Before Joining MEGADETH

Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler was on the Metal Injection Livecast this past Tuesday, October 23rd, to discuss his new management company, Kintsugi Management. During the conversation, they discussed his recent stint as Megadeth drummer.

They asked Adler if he could share an interesting factoid about working with Dave and he shared quite an interesting anecdote. Adler noted that before he took the position, he called his one friend who probably knew more about Mustaine than any friend Adler had, and that person was Metallica's Lars Ulrich. Here's what Adler said about the advice Lars gave him:

“After I got the call (to join Megadeth), I actually called Lars. We had toured together and connected to some degree. And I said, "Hey man, I just got like a legit offer to play, or at least try out, I guess, for the new Megadeth record. And I think heavy metal in general is a bigger genre because of the drama between you guys. So, what, if anything, would you allow me to know about what am I getting into if I go into this?

“And Lars told me what was exactly the truth: Dave is an absolute pussycat. He is a sweetheart, he really is. But he's driven. He has a vision in mind and it's perfectly defined and nothing outside of it is acceptable. And I love that. I've had the same idea. In my career that's exactly the way that I have kind of come up and that's why Dave and I got along.”

Adler had many glowing things to say about Mustaine, and offered a big update on future Lamb of God music during the interview.