LAMB OF GOD’s CHRIS ADLER Discusses How He Became A Drummer; Video

On June 14th, Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler will unveil his fine art debut collection, "Dancing With The Devil". Completed with art team SceneFour, the release is a pioneering effort in the new medium of crafting visual art through drum performance. Register for updates at this location. In the video below, Adler discusses how he became a drummer:

Check out the first video trailer below:

Over the last 12 months, drummer Chris Adler has been underway with the creation of an art collection made from rhythm. Like a painter, using brushes with oils, Adler has crafted a collection of artwork utilizing drumsticks that light to build visuals for canvas. The result is a fine art collection that brings his unique sound to sight in abstract, vivid and powerful ways. Each piece represents a visual of complete songs Chris chose and performed in their entirety at the SceneFour facilities. These are creative exorcisms intended to motivate and empower.

Lamb Of God released their covers album as Burn The Priest, Legion: XX, on May 18th via Nuclear Blast in celebration of Burn The Priest’s upcoming 20th anniversary. Legion: XX is a collection of songs reflecting the greatness of the classic punk, hardcore, crossover and noise artists that influenced them in their formative years, executed with the band’s signature modern sound.

Burn The Priest rocked the music world with the release of their brash, in-your-face Legion: XX covers of the Accused’s “Inherit The Earth” and Big Black’s “Kerosene”, and today fans can witness another blazing cover - this time of Bad Brains’ “I Against I”. Listen below.

“It’s been a super-big honour to recently sing with one of my favourite bands of all time,” says vocalist Randy Blythe. “Playing with the Bad Brains was an unearthly experience - trying to replace the fastest-singing human ever on songs like “Banned in DC and “Pay to Cum”. When it came time to choose our cover of I Against I’, I was trying not to sound like H.R., as he’s so unique, but yet also throwing in enough of his style to show respect to his unique voice, through my interpretation. To cover the Bad Brains can’t be a straight-forward cover, we had to nail it, and we did.”

In addition to these tracks, Legion: XX features other songs originally performed by Cro-Mags, Agnostic Front, Quicksand, Ministry, Melvins, S.O.D., and Richmond punk band Sliang Laos. Produced with Josh Wilbur at the helm, Legion: XX exhibits Burn The Priest in their true element. Order your copy by clicking here.

Lamb Of God may be one of the biggest bands in modern metal, but they will never forget where they came from. Mark Morton (guitar), John Campbell (bass), and Chris Adler (drums) formed the first incarnation of the band, Burn The Priest, in the winter of 1994 after meeting four years earlier as students at Virginia Commonwealth University. Less than a year later, in the summer of 1995, they met vocalist Randy Blythe before adding Chris Adler’s brother, Willie Adler (guitar), prior to transitioning to Lamb Of God - and the rest is global metal history.

The tracks on Legion: XX are performed with the unmistakable precision that has kept Lamb Of God vital for two decades, but ultimately harks back to the raw, punk-driven sound first explored by four unsuspecting college students and a line cook-turned-vocalist in their beginnings as heavy music giants.

Tracklisting:

"Inherit The Earth" (originally performed by The Accused)

"Honey Bucket" (originally performed by Melvins)

"Kerosene" (originally performed by Big Black)

"Kill Yourself" (originally performed by S.O.D.)

"I Against I" (originally performed by Bad Brains)

"Axis Rot" (originally performed by Sliang Laos)

"Jesus Built My Hotrod" (originally performed by Ministry)

"One Voice" (originally performed by Agnostic Front)

"Dine Alone" (originally performed by Quicksand)

"We Gotta Know" (originally performed by Cro-Mags)

“I Against I”:

"Kerosene":

"Inherit The Earth" video:

Catch Lamb Of God on Slayer's Final World Tour. Their complete live itinerary can be found here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)