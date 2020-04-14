LAMB OF GOD’s RANDY BLYTHE – “I Believe In A Higher Power, But I Don’t Think It’s A Caucasian Male In A Robe With Long Brown Hair”

Speaking with the Illinois Entertainer, Lamb Of God singer Randy Blythe talked about the current COVID-19 pandemic, religion, and the band’s upcoming album.

IE: You’ve been surfing and disappearing into the South American jungles lately. And it seems like it’s put you back in touch with God, maybe?

Blythe: “Well, I believe in a higher power, 100%. I don’t think it’s a Caucasian male in a robe with long brown hair, and I don’t think it’s a male or a female. It’s something that I, with my limited cognitive abilities, cannot comprehend or perceive. And I’m not foolish enough to think that I have any sort of answers about God — and I use that term out of convenience — because, in the entire time of man’s existence, no one has come up with the correct answer. If they had, we would know by now. And I’m not denigrating any religion, but religions are just man’s attempt to grasp the impossible, you know?”

IE: It was refreshing to hear “Memento Mori” as your comeback single, with an opening musical passage borrowed from “Marian,” by the great Sisters of Mercy. Nice one.

Blythe: “The guitar stuff? I don’t write that. But I’m the only Sisters of Mercy fan in the band because we’re five totally different dudes. But I heard that guitar line and just heard that pattern from ‘Marian,’ so it’s an homage to Andrew Eldritch, because they’re such an influential band to me, ever since I was a kid. I was living at my grandmother’s house in sixth grade or something, and I actually saw them on a TV program called Solid Gold. They announced, ‘Solid Gold goes to England,’ and cut to The Batcave in London, and they were on playing ‘This Corrosion.’ And I was like, ‘What is THIS’ And I was looking at Patricia Morrison playing bass and thinking, ‘She is the hottest woman on the face of the planet!’ I was just listening to her other band, The Gun Club, earlier today, actually. I had a poster of her and Eldritch on my wall from the Floodland era, and I’m not a dude who has crushes on celebrity chicks. But I was like, ‘Holy fuck! I am in LOVE with this woman!’ And now she’s Mrs. Dave Vanian, of course.”

Scottish craft brewer BrewDog and American heavy metal band Lamb Of God announce the release of the world’s first non-alcoholic collaboration beer, Ghost Walker.

The announcement was originally planned for the start of the band’s global tour that would have begun this spring, but, as a result of COVID-19 and the postponing of their European tour, BrewDog and Lamb Of God decided to launch their collaboration with the video premiere of the band’s most recent live performance of their song “Ghost Walking.” The live video, filmed at Lamb Of God’s performance at House of Vans in Chicago on February 14, premiers today, to give music fans around the world an opportunity to virtually come together in these uncertain times.

As of today, the beer is available in BrewDog’s online shop for shipping anywhere in the world. The beer is named after one of the band’s most popular songs, “Ghost Walking”, from their 2012 album Resolution. Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe wrote the lyrics as he started his journey toward an alcohol-free lifestyle.

The collaboration, which started after Blythe was blown away by one of BrewDog’s AF (alcohol free) beers, provides non-drinkers, and people who may want a beer but not the alcohol, a quality craft beverage option. Unlike many non-alcoholic beers, Ghost Walker rocks a hop-forward flavor with less than 0.5% alcohol. Tropical aromas harmonize with grassy, pine notes, all sitting on a solid malt baseline, proving that non-alcoholic beer can taste just as good.

Later this year, after the quarantine is lifted, Ghost Walker will be available to concert-goers attending Lamb Of God shows in North America and Europe. At these events, the beer will provide a non-alcoholic alternative for those seeking it and will make these already momentous celebrations even more inclusive. Tour dates and details will be announced on Lamb Of God and BrewDog’s websites once determined.

Watch the world premiere of Lamb Of God performing “Ghost Walking” live from House of Vans Chicago, below.

Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe commented, “The idea of a collaboration hatched when Willie Adler and I visited a BrewDog bar in Columbus on a tour day off to sample a few pints of their non-alcoholic beer with the brewery team. Countless bands have done beer collaborations, but we are the world’s first non-alcoholic one. In my not-so-humble opinion, this is the best non-alcoholic beer ever made, PERIOD. It was conceived, designed and first tasted while on tour – music drove it into existence. Right now is a strange time for everyone, but we’re stoked to provide a non-alcoholic option for those who want to have a brew while cranking some tunes safely at home. We hope you enjoy our performance and we will see you on the road as soon as possible.”

BrewDog co-founder James Watt commented, “This collaboration is our most epic to date. It is also one of the most important, especially now. BrewDog has always been focused on making other people as passionate about craft beer as we are, and that includes people who, like Randy, don’t want alcohol in their beer. Our AF line of beers offers everyone an alcohol-free alternative for any occasion and we’re thrilled to add Ghost Walker to the lineup.”

To learn more about BrewDog’s Ghost Walker beer or to purchase, visit BrewDog.com/usa/ghost-walker.