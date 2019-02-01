LANCE KING - Former PYRAMAZE, BALANCE OF POWER Singer Announces New Release Date For ReProgram Album

Legendary singer Lance King, original voice behind Pyramaze, Avian, Balance Of Power and Gemini will release his second solo album on March 29th on Nightmare Records. Originally due February 15th, King’s ReProgam album is now digitally available to preorder on iTunes and Amazon.

Of course, given Lance King’s pedigree, and his famous musician friends, the song also features powerful, uplifting, and catchy music - only this time King has given the music born from this unique convergence of talent and inspiration a new name: celestial metal.

“I chose the phrase ‘celestial metal’ because I see my solo material different from anything I’ve done before,” King said. “This time, I believe the music came to us from outside of ourselves. From the heavens, the universe and the energies of intent being projected from everyone around us. I believe ReProgram is for everyone who wants to rise above, to be the best version of themselves, to truly live life.

What’s bigger than celestial? And what’s more powerful than metal?

King adds, "I set out to write happy metal songs thinking the world needs more happy music, especially 'heavy' happy music! But that isn't came out of us. The lyrics are moody and deal with the common struggle of being stuck in an unhappy life by our conditioning... but this programming can be changed! Reprogram is my story, but I believe it can become your story, too. I invite you to take this Celestial Metal journey with me…"

Musicians featured on ReProgram include:

Kim Olesen - (Anubis Gate)

Markus Sigfridsson - (Darkwater/Harmony)

Matt Hodsdon - (Chaos Frame)

Rich Hinks - (Annihilator/Aeon Zen)

Morten Gade Sørensen (Pyramaze/Anubis Gate)

Fred Columbo (Spheric Universe Experience)

Mattias IA Eklundh (Freak Kitchen)

Jakob Riis (L Wood Joy)

Watch a lyric video for "Limitless" below:

Pre-order exclusive limited bundles and get access to all updates on PledgeMusic here. You can get a free song downloads here.